This detail was surely unknown to even die-hard Nintendo fans. This is effectively data from the development of this game in the franchise. Super MarioSuper Princess Peach.

As we have been able to learn, recently unpublished contents of Super Princess Peachreleased on the Nintendo DS in 2005. Specifically, he is a rather strange character.

The Japanese version of Super Princess Peach contains an unused graphic in its files that appears to depict an extremely corrupt image of Starfy from the Legendary Starfy series, developed by the same studio. This image is not in the other versions of the game in the Super Mario franchise.

Find for Super Mario fans

This discovery is curious and has generated speculation among fans. It seems that the developers, when working on the Japanese version of the game, they accidentally included this corrupted image of Starfy in the game files. Since Legendary Starfy is a series known and loved in Japan, it is possible that the inclusion of this image was a mistake that was overlooked before release.

However, the developers realized the error and took steps to remove this image in later versions of the game intended for other regions. This could explain why this image is not found in the international versions of Super Princess Peach. We didn’t see it, Super Mario fans!

This finding sheds light on the video game development process and how even small errors can occur in the creation of a title. Although Starfy’s image is not used in the game, it is still an interesting detail for video game fans and collectors who enjoy exploring the secrets and curiosities behind their favorite titles.

