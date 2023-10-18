Inzaghi gradually finds the 16 players involved between Europe and South America in the last ten days and heads towards Saturday’s away match

Matteo Nava

18 October – MILAN

To stretch the concept to the extreme, one could compare the national break as a pair of hands throwing different dice on a table, one for each player: when “1” comes out, the corresponding player feels a little pain. Well, barring any last minute surprises, Simone Inzaghi should have managed to avoid any physical problems for those called up with their respective national teams around the world. Of course, someone returns breathless after a total of two hours of play, but no one returns to Appiano Gentile with an injury on their shoulders. Indeed, the only player who will keep Marko Arnautovic company in the stands is Juan Cuadrado, spared by Colombia to recover his athletic condition and instead running into a flare-up of inflammation in his left Achilles tendon on Tuesday which will keep him out against Torino and – very probably – Salzburg. The Granata are the current thoughts of the coach, who has a few days to put the team together.

Al top

—

The cover of the 16 Inter players in question is undoubtedly taken by Benjamin Pavard, who even wore the role of the striker in the friendly against France, starting the comeback against Scotland with a brace to nullify the British advantage in the 4-1 final . The Nerazzurri directors are also smiling: Hakan Calhanoglu was squeezed by Turkey, but he celebrated qualifying for Euro 2024, while Kristjan Asllani put fuel in his legs with 180 minutes with Albania. Alexis Sanchez also takes muscle tone, certainly tired from the 180 minutes with Chile and from the long journeys, but with certainly physically training commitments beyond the bad defeat in Venezuela last night.

not just blue

—

We already know about the bittersweet Italy with Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi in difficulty at Wembley, plus the sufficient performances of Nicolò Barella and Davide Frattesi, who however had scored in Malta. Also ok Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco against the islanders. The Frenchman Marcus Thuram came off the bench twice but celebrated his passage to the European Championship with Pavard, while the Netherlands will have to wait precisely because they lost the direct clash with the French: double ownership for Denzel Dumfries, no minutes for Stefan De Vrij. Lautaro Martinez enjoys solo supremacy in the South American qualifying group for the World Cup and even managed to save himself in the second match, playing only the last 12 minutes. At the same time, Carlos Augusto wore the green and gold for the first time, a debut tainted by the defeat in Uruguay-Brazil 2-0. Finally, a final mention of Yann Sommer, who in Switzerland’s only match – the one scheduled in Israel was understandably postponed – conceded three goals against the not irresistible Belarus (3-3).

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

Against Turin

—

Having said the absences of Cuadrado and Arnautovic, the impression is that for the delicate return to the field after the break Inzaghi may opt for the starters. In fact, the Austrian’s long-term hospitalization means that one of Lautaro and Sanchez, both veterans of transoceanic flights, must start despite the time difference and jet lag: Toro is the strong favorite alongside Thuram, obviously. On the left, Dimarco is also ready for a 1′ shirt, as he took over in London, just before Carlos Augusto fought in Montevideo with his Brazil. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, rested, is sure of a starting place with the usual ballots for the other two places and De Vrij, unused with the Netherlands, can also hope for a shirt. However, in the event that the match gets on the right track in the first half, it is likely that the coach will adjust the lineup sooner than usual to avoid tiring the more tired starters, from Lautaro to Calhanoglu.

October 18 – 12.58pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED