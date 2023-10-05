If you’ve been nostalgic for a while and want to be able to play many of the games you played on Super Nintendo, don’t worry, there are a lot of options with which you can relive the old classics without having to go to the ugly and dark place of the ROMs for emulators. Do you want to know which Super Nintendo games you can play from your PC or console?
Steam is salvation
If what you are looking for is to be able to play from a PC, a Steam Deck or any other device with access to Steam, in the Valve library you will find very interesting old glories and remasters with which being able to replay classics.
Unfortunately you will not find Nintendo’s own IPs (you know how they spend money with their intellectual property), but you will find games from other developers who have wanted to continue offering their title to other generations and other platforms.
Chrono Trigger
We can find, for example, Chrono Trigger, which with a price of 14.99 euros you can purchase on Steam to play this incredible RPG that laid the foundations for many games that we know today.
Wild Guns Reloaded
Wild Guns Reloaded is a remastered version of the 1994 SNES shooter, which offered a rather peculiar alternative western of cowboys and robots.
Mega Man
Castlevania
Another spectacular classic that could not be missing from the list is Castlevania, which with a spectacular compilation offers you 9 legendary titles with which to spend hours and hours with this spectacular Konami collection.
Aladdin and The Lion King
In 1993, Disney found another magic formula with which to attract fans of its characters: create video games. This is how Aladding and The Lion King were born, two platforms that have given a lot to talk about for many years and that recently received a relaunch with a 2-in-1 pack.
Zombies Ate My Neighbours
Another great adventure game in which you play as Zeck and Julie to put an end to the zombie invasion that has arrived in the neighborhood. In addition, this pack also comes accompanied by the second part, Ghoul Patrol, so if you were caught at that time, you surely played them.
Super Kick Off
What would classic consoles be without a football game. Kick Off was one of the classics that triumphed in the early 90s, and this compilation will allow you to play the versions for Game Boy, Game Gear, Master System, Mega Drive and Super Nintendo.
Nintendo takes it out of the newspaper library
The other option that you can also take into account is to hire the services of Nintendo Switch Online and take advantage of the great catalog of games. If you have a Nintendo Switch, and pay for the Nintendo Switch Online internet connection service, you have the possibility of accessing a complete catalog of Super Nintendo games with which you can enjoy authentic great games from the 16-bit era. These are all the games included in the library:
Super Mario World
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
Super Mario Kart
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Super Metroid
Star Fox
F-ZERO
Stunt Race FX
Pilotwings
Kirby’s Dream Land 3
Kirby’s Dream Course
Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
Demon’s Crest
Super Soccer
Super Puyo Puyo 2
Super Tennis
Breath Of Fire
BRAWL BROTHERS
SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE
Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
Star Fox 2
Super Punch-Out!!
Kirby Super Star
Breath of Fire II
Pop’n TwinBee
Smash Tennis
Operation Logic Bomb
Panel de Pon
Wild Guns
Donkey Kong Country
Natsume Championship Wrestling
Super Mario All-Stars
Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong-Quest
Mario’s Super Picross
The Peace Keepers
Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
The Ignition Factor
Super Valis IV
Tuff E Nuff
DOOMSDAY WARRIOR
Prehistorik Man
Psycho Dream
Caveman Ninja (Joe & Mac)
Magical Drop2
Spanky’s Quest
Super Baseball Simulator 1.000
Claymates
JellyBoy
Bombuzal
EarthBound
Earthworm Jim 2
Rival Turf!
Congo’s Caper
Kirby’s Avalanche
Fighter’s History
SIDE POCKET
Harvest Moon
Kirby’s Star Stacker
