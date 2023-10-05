If you’ve been nostalgic for a while and want to be able to play many of the games you played on Super Nintendo, don’t worry, there are a lot of options with which you can relive the old classics without having to go to the ugly and dark place of the ROMs for emulators. Do you want to know which Super Nintendo games you can play from your PC or console?

Steam is salvation

If what you are looking for is to be able to play from a PC, a Steam Deck or any other device with access to Steam, in the Valve library you will find very interesting old glories and remasters with which being able to replay classics.

Unfortunately you will not find Nintendo’s own IPs (you know how they spend money with their intellectual property), but you will find games from other developers who have wanted to continue offering their title to other generations and other platforms.

Chrono Trigger

We can find, for example, Chrono Trigger, which with a price of 14.99 euros you can purchase on Steam to play this incredible RPG that laid the foundations for many games that we know today.

Wild Guns Reloaded

Wild Guns Reloaded is a remastered version of the 1994 SNES shooter, which offered a rather peculiar alternative western of cowboys and robots.

Mega Man

Castlevania

Another spectacular classic that could not be missing from the list is Castlevania, which with a spectacular compilation offers you 9 legendary titles with which to spend hours and hours with this spectacular Konami collection.

Aladdin and The Lion King

In 1993, Disney found another magic formula with which to attract fans of its characters: create video games. This is how Aladding and The Lion King were born, two platforms that have given a lot to talk about for many years and that recently received a relaunch with a 2-in-1 pack.

Zombies Ate My Neighbours

Another great adventure game in which you play as Zeck and Julie to put an end to the zombie invasion that has arrived in the neighborhood. In addition, this pack also comes accompanied by the second part, Ghoul Patrol, so if you were caught at that time, you surely played them.

Super Kick Off

What would classic consoles be without a football game. Kick Off was one of the classics that triumphed in the early 90s, and this compilation will allow you to play the versions for Game Boy, Game Gear, Master System, Mega Drive and Super Nintendo.

Nintendo takes it out of the newspaper library

The other option that you can also take into account is to hire the services of Nintendo Switch Online and take advantage of the great catalog of games. If you have a Nintendo Switch, and pay for the Nintendo Switch Online internet connection service, you have the possibility of accessing a complete catalog of Super Nintendo games with which you can enjoy authentic great games from the 16-bit era. These are all the games included in the library:

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario Kart

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Super Metroid

Star Fox

F-ZERO

Stunt Race FX

Pilotwings

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Course

Super Ghouls’n Ghosts

Demon’s Crest

Super Soccer

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Tennis

Breath Of Fire

BRAWL BROTHERS

SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Star Fox 2

Super Punch-Out!!

Kirby Super Star

Breath of Fire II

Pop’n TwinBee

Smash Tennis

Operation Logic Bomb

Panel de Pon

Wild Guns

Donkey Kong Country

Natsume Championship Wrestling

Super Mario All-Stars

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong-Quest

Mario’s Super Picross

The Peace Keepers

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

The Ignition Factor

Super Valis IV

Tuff E Nuff

DOOMSDAY WARRIOR

Prehistorik Man

Psycho Dream

Caveman Ninja (Joe & Mac)

Magical Drop2

Spanky’s Quest

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Claymates

JellyBoy

Bombuzal

EarthBound

Earthworm Jim 2

Rival Turf!

Congo’s Caper

Kirby’s Avalanche

Fighter’s History

SIDE POCKET

Harvest Moon

Kirby’s Star Stacker