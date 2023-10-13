A few days ago a rumor emerged online that pointed to a dubbing actor as new voice for Super Mario and Luigi. However, we decided not to cover it because we doubted its veracity. However, today the official announcement was made with another different voice actor: Kevin Afghani has just confirmed that he is the new voice of the brothers Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, picking up Charles Martinet’s baton.

The new voice of Mario and Luigi is Kevin Afghani

You can take a look at the ad next:

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023

Kevin Afghani is a United States-based voice actor who has voiced the character of Arnold in Genshin Impact. This is the most important role of his career to date, and the truth is that everything indicates that he has done great!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder It will be the first game in which Kevin Afghani Lend your voice to the world’s most famous plumbers. If you have read our impressions, you will know that we already have the game with us, and in the coming days we will offer you complete coverage with its analysis and many tips for your adventure in the Flower Kingdom. Of course, An adventure of great proportions awaits us in Super Mario Bros. Wonder!