A leak from Super Mario Bros Wonder has revealed who would be the new actor who will voice Super Mario from this game onwards, replacing Charles Martinet.

Super Mario Bros Wonder It premieres on Nintendo Switch on October 20 as the character’s great return to traditional 3D platforms. Although the game will bring great news that not only has to do with the gameplay.

A few months ago we reported that the great Charles Martinet will no longer be the voice of Mario. The voice actor who gave life to the character has accepted a new role at Nintendo as a Mario Ambassador… leaving a big question hanging in the air.

Super Mario Bros Wonder could have revealed the character’s new voice

Who will be the new voice of Super Mario in the next games in the saga? The truth is that Nintendo has not yet commented, but we know that Super Mario Bros Wonder already has a new voice actor for the plumber.

Therefore, dataminers who have been able to obtain an advance copy of the exclusive Nintendo Switch They have started investigating the archives. The information found has spread to the four winds on social networks and in forums such as ResetEra.

The list of voice actors for the game has been shared and after doing in-depth research, the community has settled on two names. The first is Kevin Afghani, who plays Arnold in Genshin Impact and has a tone similar to Wonder’s speaking voices.

Thus, the most popular candidate to be the new voice of Super Mario It’s Mick Wingert. This actor has worked in several video games such as Genshin Impact, Spider-Man, World of Warcraft y Fire Emblem Heroes.

Of course, this is just an assumption based on leaked information, so we can’t certify anything. We will have to wait a while to find out who is chosen for this charismatic and representative role.

The list of actors and actresses suggests that Deanna Mustard will play Daisy and that Samantha Kelly (Peach, Toad y Toadette in previous games, as well as Bowser Kenny James) and Caety Sagoian as Bowsy could be back in this game.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder arrives on October 20 in order to begin ”a new phase” for the franchise, as confirmed by producer Takashi Tezuka. If you want to make the wait more enjoyable, we recommend that you take a look at our final impressions of the grand finale to a historic year for Nintendo.