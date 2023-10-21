Super Mario Wonder is leaving us a endless experiences. Since the resolution and discovery of Incredible mysteries, having amazing moments of fun…But one of the things that stands out the most about the game is the return of a mythical character from the universe of Super Mario games.

We are talking about King Boo or kingu Teresa in Japan, a character so characteristic of Mario and that he hadn’t appeared in a new Nintendo game for so long, that there were many voices that thought we would never see him again. Well, it seems they were wrong if we take a look at the juicy gameplay we have for all of you:

King Boo/King Boo/Kingu Teresa had been missing in action for a long time, so long that fans had already lost all hope of seeing him again. AND His return has taken many by surprise.. What do you think?

Join us on this journey of discovery at Wonder by watching our YouTube video to Don’t miss any of the latest from Nintendo. Likewise, you can always take a look at our complete guide to Super Mario Bros Wonder. And if you want to see a few glimpses of this work of art, you can always take a look at our final impressions and analysis of the game.

Via