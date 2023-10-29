Super Mario Wonder has been the dream game for fans of the Nintendo community. There is nothing that can be held against it, and in fact it has been the perfect ground to unearth old theories that the community had made regarding Super Mario in the past.

The trip to Kingdom Flower has led to millions of players who have marveled at everything that Nintendo can offer us. The Flower Kingdom is a neighbor of the Mushroom, and to explore everything it can offer us has delighted the majority. Did you know that theories were made in the past that have been reinforced today?

The Paper Mario theory: When The Thousand-Year Door was released for the Nintendo GameCube, the fandom began to speculate and launch a multitude of theories. One of them was to explain the background of the theatrical events of the Mario series. Elements that appeared again in other games in the franchise later. In The Thousand-Year Door, concrete evidence was given through the inclusion of an audience mechanic. Title battles featured a live audiencesomething that was innovative and very exclusive to the saga.

Additionally, this audience had the ability to interact directly with Mario on stage. throwing different objects that our statistics would be raised or lowered depending on our role in the scenario.

Where do we want to go with this?

We have a theory that Bowser actually keeps the entire Flower Kingdom as his permanent slaves in a colossal play. Proof of this is that there is a heavy metal concert in the game itself, with complete theatrical pieces that are largely choreographed to music. Additionally, in Super Mario Wonder we can see the “Bowser Rage Stage”, a climactic battle with music, power-ups and an entire concert in Super Mario Wonder.

Hence the theory of Paper Mario and theaters with an audience are united, with Mario Wonder concerts. Do you support this theory or do you consider it irrelevant? We read all your comments.

