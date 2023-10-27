Super Mario Wonder is sweeping the Nintendera community after months of waiting which have led to the title exploding for the better. Obtaining incredible grades, an impressive evaluation by the specialized press, and most importantly: he has the love and support of the players.

Super Mario Wonder is full of secrets and moments that seem taken from a story. In our complete guide and in our final analysis you can learn more about what is the jewel of the 2D perspective Mario games of recent times.

An easter egg is unlocked in a very peculiar way within the game. And we are talking about an easter egg that can only be deciphered by listening to it. Lowering the volume of the game’s music and perceiving the harmony of this detail hidden by Nintendo.

The secret comes directly from the Nintendo Switch Joy-con, and that is that we can discover a small wink if we sharpen our ears and know how to listen beyond the ambient sound and the music of the game. Well, through the blocks with musical notes typical of the Super Mario Bros franchise, an interesting secret is hidden.

If we pass over the musical blocks, with the game music off, we can feel how when passing over them, Your notes emerge delicately from the Joy-Cona detail that is worth trying first-hand at least once.

