Super Mario Wonder has taken the Nintendera community by storm these days. And while millions of players are immersed in beating the gamesee complete analyzes of it, and a guide that lives up to expectations, others are already thinking about what could come in the future of the Nintendo game.

And by future we mean the next posible DLC that could come to Super Mario Wonder, either for free or as part of announced additional content. That playable characters Could we see Super Mario Wonder in the future? Let’s make a brief list.

Donkey Kong (1981)

Bird – Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic (1987)

Wario – Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins (1992)

Versions baby of Mario, Luigi, Peach y Daisy (1995)

Wave – Mario Tennis (2000)

Lumalee – Super Mario Galaxy (2007)

Rosalina – Super Mario Galaxy (2007)

How wide the Super Mario universe is, it makes us dream about what some of the characters that would be there would be like. They could arrive in a playable way in the future of Super Mario Wonder. For now, let’s enjoy the game and everything it currently has to offer. One goal we have at Ruetir.com is to listen to you carefully, so Leave in comments the characters you would like to see in the game in the future.