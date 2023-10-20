Super Mario Wonder is being a sales success these days, and it is no wonder since it is completely sweeping the Nintendera community and beyond. Within the game we can use Toad as a playable character, but there is a curiosity that surrounds him.

Does Toad use his hat or his head to make certain movements? There has always been a lot of mystery around the figure of Toad, and whether his head has real powers. A picture is worth a thousand words, so pay attention to this incredible video about one of the characters most picturesque of Super Mario.

If you want to find out about more current news of Super Mario Wonder, don’t forget to take a look at our complete guide to the game. Likewise, we invite you to see our analysis of Super Mario Wonder so that you have a few simple insights into the title before you try it first-hand.

We also recommend and if you are interested in breaking news from nintendo and from the entertainment industry, follow us on our official YouTube channel, we have great projects planned, and only thanks to you can they come true. Will you help us shape this new path?