nicSuper Mario Wonder has been a true international bestseller. Breaking records in Europe and sweeping at the level of criticism from both users and the specialized press. The game has met all expectations. However, some players have found certain things that could be polished in the future.

When playing Super Mario Wonder cooperatively, the first thing we notice is that one of the players will have an orange crown icon floating above their head. This icon represents which player the camera will follow, since we will not have a split screen like we have in other titles in the franchise.

What do you think about Super Mario Wonder’s local cooperative multiplayer?

This object, due to its appearance and colorful colors, can sometimes make it difficult for us to concentrate or disturb other players during the course of completing a level. Although it is a minor detail compared to the quality of the game, some players have protested this addition. (Although it should be noted that the outstanding performance has filled the criticism of the press and players at a general level)

Although it is somewhat minor compared to all the potential that the title offers us, The camera tracking problem could sometimes hinder the gaming experience (which is rich and varied, as we told you in our analysis). If you want to know more about Super Mario Wonder visit our complete guide.

Are you bothered that the camera doesn’t show split screen in the title like in other Mario games? Or do you think this is a “minor problem” and shouldn’t it prompt any type of correction from Nintendo? We read you in comments.