Super Mario Wonder is one of those games that they haven’t come out yet, but that the community is waiting with incredible desire. Although Super Mario this time will not be played by the legendary Charles Martinet, the truth is that players still have the same desire to see what this new adventure in the Flower Kingdom has in store for us. So far we have known many of the features that the new Super Mario game will bring us, as well as certain essential details and curiosities.

However, we have not stopped to analyze everything that the title can offer us. to want to play it NOW. In this article we will review 10 things about Super Mario Wonder that will make us want to enjoy the title now. Join us on this journey!

Many colored Yoshi

This is something that many players have requested. And it is that in Super Mario Wonder the Yoshis will be an important part of the game. We will have them in various colors (yellow, red, light blue and our original Yoshi green). We miss their absence in the Super Mario movie even though there were some scenes in which we saw them running around the fields in freedom. In this new Super Mario adventure they can be a vital part of the plot, and best of all, they will be playable. So if you are a Yoshi lover, you can’t miss Super Mario Wonder!

Flower Seeds will open up many possibilities for us

The Flower Seeds are a game-changer that will transform the levels of Super Mario Wonder. These Wonder Seeds are the main collectible of each level, which will serve to weave the world of the game, and the mystery of Prince Florain and the Wonder Flower. A plot that promises to be unique in the game and in which we will play a very decisive role. Do you want to enter the Flower Kingdom?

A game to enjoy on your own and in company

The title can be enjoyed both alone and with friends. Super Mario Wonder has been designed to be a versatile experience, and adapt to different types of games. Although the camera will only follow player 1 throughout the game, the levels have so many perspectives and paths to explore that doing it in company could even be more fun. However, and as is customary in all games in the saga, Super Mario is here to entertain everyone and this game will not be the exception whether you play on your own or with whoever you want.

A new Mario game with a 2D perspective that promises to revolutionize the saga again

Something that caught our attention was the structure of the levels in Super Mario. The game go back to the origins in a way by returning to the 2D gaming perspective. But this time it comes with changes, since we will have 3 levels of depth (intermediate and standard, bottom, and forward). Each part of the map will have its own route and we can explore it at our own pace, of course, if we play with friends we will have to follow the pace of player 1, since the camera will be fixed on him.

The badge system and skills

This is a great change that puts honey on our lips to experience Super Mario Wonder for the first time. All of Super Mario Wonder revolves around the Wonder Flower, which is nothing more nor less than a power-up for the stage. When we get it we will completely change the level, allowing it to come to life. Besides Mario and his friends will be able to change their shape and appearance with a wide repertoire of possibilities at their disposal.. And not only that, we have the Badges system that will allow us to equip items and new skills never seen before. We can only have one active badge per level that would give us the following powers:

Climb walls better Throw vines Contemplate the secrets of the Flower Kingdom Float with the Super Mario cap

And this is just one small brushstroke of what awaits us.

Unique and never-before-seen powers

Super Mario Wonder will bring us a whole range of unique powers and boosters never seen before. From the Elephant to a whole list of the confirmed new powers that we can use with Super Mario at the moment:

Elephant Mushroom Champitaladro Light Flower Fire Flower Super Star Bubble Flower Wonder Flower

We will not have a time limit on the levels

This is a new addition that we certainly liked. While all previous 2D Super Mario games They gave us a time limit, with Wonder everything will be different. Due to the depth of the scenarios, we can take our time to advance between levels, exploring and discovering all the secrets that the Flower Kingdom can give us. This will favor exploration, as well as the feeling of freedom that we will have while we play it.

Exploration will be very important

And in reference to the previous point, it should be noted that exploration this time will take on an almost main role in Super Mario Wonder. Making the levels last longer, there being more secrets to decipher in each section of the Flower Kingdom, and of course, it will delight those players with an adventurous heart. In Super Mario 3D we already had exploration, but Wonder will be different. A way to fit the desire and playing style of today’s players, without losing the essence of the most classics.

Character selection

These are the confirmed characters For now, the ones we can play with in Super Mario Wonder:

Mario Luigi Princess Peach Princess Daisy Yoshi Light Blue Yoshi Yellow Yoshi Red Yoshi Yellow Toad Blue Toad Caco Gazapo

This has been done with the aim of adapting to each type of player that there may be in Wonder. The levels and their difficulty will vary depending on the character with whom we decide to play it.. A unique platform experience in which, for example, we can play with Yoshi and not suffer damage from falling or floating in the air. Or we can, on the contrary, choose with Mario for a more classic gaming experience.

New enemies that will surprise you

These are the enemies there are confirmed for the moment in Super Mario Wonder:

Goomba Plant Piranha Bowsy Eskimo Goomba Bill Missile Goombat Koopa Troopa Brother Hammer Push Skating Floruga Spiked Flower Underwater Totem Paratroopa Squib Puffer Fish Flying Fish Cheep Cheep Rolling Hippo Green Squid Koopa Troopa Skater Stretched Goomba Reznor Magic Squirrel

And this will not be all, since Wonder It is full of possibilities, plots and designs that will make you want to play non-stop. Leave us in comments what you expect most from the game.