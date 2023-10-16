One of the games best remembered by gamers is Super Mario Sunshine, a release that came to the Nintendo GameCube and surprised us by showing Mario and Peach on a paradise island. However, they have just revealed a fact about the title that will open your eyes and make you feel very old.

The game was released in 2002

As you surely know, it is a matter of days before gamers can enjoy Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new plumber game that promises several new features and many moments of fun.

Because of this, the Supper Mario Broth account on . This confirmed that the Nintendo GameCube game is closer to the origin of the mustache than to the present.

Here you can see it:

This is the graphic of Mario games

“The American release of Super Mario Sunshine falls almost exactly at the midpoint between the creation of Mario and the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. In fact, today Super Mario Sunshine passes the temporal midpoint, so it is now closer to Mario’s creation than to the present day,” the account’s post says.

As you could see, and if you were one of those who believed that Super Mario Sunshine was still a relatively close game, let us remind you that it was released in 2002 and that 21 years have passed since then.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



The most curious thing of all is that, for a matter of days, the Nintendo GameCube game is already closer to the classic game Donkey Kong than to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, so it is officially an old game and those who played it in their original version are already veteran gamers.

It is worth mentioning that this is just one example of the tremendous and extensive career of Mario Bros., who over the decades has become the main icon of the video game industry.

What do you think of this curious fact about the Nintendo title? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente