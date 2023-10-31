It is true that Super Mario Run has not received many news recently, but today the game has confirmed new news.

Super Mario Run

This is information about a new promo in collaboration with Super Mario Bros Wonder. A special event will be held to coincide with the launch of the Nintendo Switch software! For those who haven’t purchased Mario Run yet, you can play a free level every day!

The phases in which you can play will change every day during the event period, which lasts until November 30, 2023.

Don’t forget that the update released a few weeks ago did introduce notable changes for the Super Mario movie.

What do you think? Will you dare to play?

