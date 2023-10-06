Super Mario RPG is one of the games most anticipated by the Nintendera community, and the truth is that it is no wonder considering the number of players who were waiting in many parts of the world for the release of the original game decades ago. Unfortunately, the thing stayed in Japan and did not go any further. This remake may be one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever.

This Super Mario title broke in mechanics with all the games in the Mario franchise so far. AND It seems that this remake of Super Mario RPG is going to incorporate some additions that will make it different from its namesake of the past. Here’s what we can expect:

A library that will collect the musical themes from the remake and the original Super Mario RPG game. Available after beating Super Mario RPG once. This music could be played at will anywhere in the game.

The option of “automatic battle” will be available, to make us comfortable. We will have available combined triple attacks. We will also have a kind of bestiary, in which we will find all the enemies (resistances and strong points), which will help us adapt our combat to each need. Another very useful addition is that we can save game at any time. Something that usually happens in many current RPGs.

Via: Reddit