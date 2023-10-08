Super Mario RPG is one of the most anticipated remakes of a Super Mario title. In fact, it is inspired by the legendary game Legend of the Seven Stars, which stayed mainly in Japan and was barely exported to other countries. This is our opportunity to enjoy this story completely remodeled and adapted for Nintendo Switch. The Nintendera community is eagerly awaiting this title, and in this article we bring you 5 things why you have to get the game now. This remake may be one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time.

New musical themes and the possibility of choosing your style

Super Mario RPG will bring the possibility of enjoying the original band of the classic Super Mario RPG, along with new covers and original music of the game itself. Furthermore, once we pass the title for the first time we can select from a library of music, the song and the theme that we want to play at all times and in a completely customizable way. A plus point for those who want to enjoy incredible immersion and enjoy the best themes in the game.

New combo attacks

This remake of the Super Mario game will give us the option to play on “automatic”. An option for those players who prefer enjoy the movements and scenery of each battle, without having to worry about fitting the shifts well or not. Obviously there are many types of players, so it is an option available for those who want to be comfortable. And not only that, during battles we will have unique and devastating attacks available, called “triple combo attacks.”

A completely new audiovisual aesthetic

The aesthetics for this remake have been completely changed, and in fact we can see some very considerable differences compared to its classic predecessor. The improvement of the cinematics, the visual section is fresher and more current. For the moment, some users have wanted to see first-hand in a direct comparison what the original title and the remake looked like with the details we currently have.

Turn-based combat and characters

A turn-based combat that will introduce incredible new mechanics that will make players fall in love with veterans of the RPG genre, like new players. With these new mechanics and strategies we can adapt the combat to our liking. And for the most die-hard fans of the Super Mario franchise, we leave you a list of some of the confirmed characters for the moment as playable within the title:

Mario

Princesa Peach

Bowser

Mallow

Geno

A unique and challenging post-game

And to put the finishing touch to this article, you will have to know that, as often happens in many RPGs, Super Mario RPG will have unique and very challenging post-game content. In which we can put all our strategy and combat skills into practice against the game’s bosses in different difficulties. So if we add to this that we will have our own music library unlocked by the end of the game, we can

The we invite to take a look at all the direct coverage we have done about Super Mario RPG during these months on the web.