Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, Super Mario Maker has been key in this installment. Takashi Tezukafrom Nintendo’s Entertainment Planning and Development division, confirmed this in a recent internal interview:

“At the time, some journalists and gamers were saying that Super Mario Maker had eliminated the need for another 2D Mario game,” Tezuka notes. “But I kept saying that the next Mario game would be completely different from Super Mario Maker, so there was no need to worry. Looking back, those kinds of feelings may have been what motivated me to come up with ideas for this game.”

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think about the subject? We remind you of the full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

