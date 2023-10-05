To liven up the wait Super Mario Bros Wonder on Switch, the weekend of 14 and 15 Octoberin via Molino delle Armi, 19 a Milano, the doors of a special space entirely dedicated to video games will be opened to enthusiasts. From 10:00 to 22:00 on Saturday and from 10:00 to 20:00 on Sunday, the Super Mario Immersive Hub will offer everyone an engaging and interactive experience, allowing visitors to preview the game and experience the thrill of following Mario and his friends in this new side-scrolling adventure. Furthermore, the event will be a unique opportunity for gamers of all ages to enter the world of Super Mario and personally experience the new dynamics of the game and the surprises that the title reserves. Participants will have the opportunity to take photos with Super Mariobring home some gadgets as a souvenir and experience an unforgettable weekend in the company of friends and relatives.

Super Mario, icon of Nintendo and video games in general, is undoubtedly among the protagonists of this 2023 and after the success of the film which conquered theaters in April, he is preparing to return in style on Nintendo Switch, re-proposing his classic two-dimensional formula with many new features that have already won over videogame enthusiasts (here is our preview). With Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a world of wonder awaits you to explore as you try to save the Flower Kingdom from Bowser’s siege. In each level, it will be possible to collect a wonder flower that will make everything possible, revolutionizing the game world and offering a completely new point of view on the most famous video game series of all time. New upgrades will further enrich the already innovative gameplay of this latest adventure: Mario and his friends, for a total of 12 different playable characters, will be able to transform into elephants, dig in the ground with the auger mushroom, blow shiny bubbles with the bubble flower and exploit lots of new skills thanks to the pin equipment system, which will allow you to personalize the gaming experience. Finally, to make the most of the many surprises of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the fun can be shared with friends and relatives, both online and locally, with 2 to 4 players.

The event at the Super Mario Immersive Hub will be an unmissable opportunity for Super Mario fans and video game enthusiasts to preview the adventure that awaits them starting October 20th. The appointment is on 14 and 15 October in via Molino delle Armi 19, in Milan, a few minutes walk from the Missori metro stop. It will be a weekend full of fun and games in company and there will be the opportunity to share an unforgettable experience with all Super Mario lovers.