Mario and Luigi will regain their voices through a new voice actor.

Mario and Luigi recover their voices through a new actor

Join the conversation

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is called to be the revolutionary game in the saga since, despite rescuing the 2D platforms so characteristic of the saga, it will also introduce a large number of new features to its gameplay. Beyond these changes, last August it was announced that Charles Martinet will no longer voice Super Mario after having made a single cameo in the plumber’s film.

In fact, Charles will not be responsible for voicing Mario and Luigi in the new exclusive Nintendo Switch game, it is unknown to this day who plays the brothers, who have already been heard thanks to the progress of the game. Now, after an alleged new substitute actor comes to light, “who is the new Mario” is officially confirmed.

The dubbing actor Kevin Afghani has announced on the social network X that he will be in charge of voicing Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The resident in Los Angeles has voiced the character of Arnold in Genshin Impactand now he gives thanks for having been invited to the Kingdom of Flowers, where the new adventure takes place in which Bowser is once again the enemy.

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023

An important change for Super Mario

Charles Martinet voiced Mario for more than 25 years, so he will now become an ambassador for the character, traveling to events and maintaining contact with players. Instead, It is unknown if Kevin Afghani will be the voice of the plumber for the next gameswhich could be a specific hire for this year’s game.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released next October 20eliminating a feature that has remained in the saga for 40 years, although all the progress of the game is pointing to the title being a new success for the saga.

Join the conversation