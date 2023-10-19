One of the premises of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is precisely to cause a feeling of amazement in the player, something that Nintendo will achieve by using several gameplay resources never used in the series. The game was undoubtedly going to surprise with an idea proposed by an artist on the project, but unfortunately Nintendo rejected it. Super Mario Bros. Wonder will retain the classic mechanics of the series, but the team behind the project set out to modify the experience in such a way that it takes everyone by surprise. It is for that reason that the game was built on the premise of “taking everything to the extreme” and all members of the development team participated in a brainstorm to offer their suggestions that they believed could work. Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023 Live-action Mario in a game? Koji Kondo wanted to make it happen In an interview with the developers of the project, it was announced that it was precisely through suggestions from the entire team that the Wonder Flowers were created, the main power of this new game, which offers very curious qualities for the characters. According to the developers, these powers had to be unconventional and take the game “to the extreme,” so they shared their ideas on colored pieces of paper that they posted on a mural. In the end there were more than 2000 ideas. Naturally, most of them remained as prototypes and never became a reality and among them was a fabulous one by Koji Kondo. The legendary Nintendo composer said in the interview that even he participated in this contribution of ideas and revealed that his consisted of creating a “live-action version of super tall Mario” after obtaining the Wonder Flower that would hum the melody of the song. stage and when he jumped he would exclaim “boing”.

Approximately, the Mario that Kondo wanted would measure around 1.68 meters, if we took human measurements into account. But in the Mushroom Kingdom the laws and measures of our reality do not apply.

Mario’s body is around 3 heads tall when he is in his normal mode and can go down to 2 heads when he took a hit from an enemy. That said, the Mario that Kondo proposed would be almost 3 times larger. All this without mentioning that his appearance would be live-action, which could be something extremely strange.

“I felt like I had to take the initiative in going to the extreme,” the composer commented, laughing.

Taking into account how much it would be out of place for a live-action Mario to appear in Super Mario Bros. Wonder – but especially how conservative Nintendo is – it was normal to imagine that the idea was not going to become a reality. Koji Kondo knows.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will debut on October 20 as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

