They relate to an interesting interview. Rolling Stone had the opportunity to try out the Super Mario Bros Wonder game at a press event in New York and interview director Shiro Mouri and producer Takashi Tezuka. At the meeting, they offered these details about the development.

The game features a visual redesign shocking compared to the New Super Mario Bros. series, with flatter, stretched character models, and creatives claim they are inspired by Super Mario World sprites. Character perspective allows for emotional reactions and detailed animations in response to the game and environment. Elements called are introduced “Wonder Flowers” including new power-ups and unique items. Their goal is to change the gameplay in surprising ways. It emphasizes the “freedom of choice” for both players and developers, allowing players to select from multiple characters and use the badge system to customize abilities. The game remove timer at most levels. They claim this is to encourage exploration and experimentation in the environment without the pressure of racing against the clock. The “stress-free” experience is emphasized remove collision between players, allowing for smoother cooperative play. This is the reason why characters no longer collide with each other in Super Mario Bros Wonder. The game introduces the game online co-op for the first time, allowing players to join others online and providing the option to view other players as transparent models who can offer helpful advice. With this, they wanted to encourage cooperation and interaction between players through mechanisms such as the return of spectral players and the ability to help others online in difficult times. The game offers a more collaborative and less competitive gaming experience, making it more accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. The Yoshis and Caco Gazapo, who take no damage, are examples of this in Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

