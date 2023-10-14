Super Mario Bros Wonder is one of the most anticipated titles currently for Nintendo Switch. The Nintendera community is looking forward to being informed again and enjoying a return to the origins in Super Mario. With lateral platforming and completely renewed graphics and powers.

If you want to know everything about Wonder and all the power-ups that it will offer us to squeeze our potential in the game, we invite you to follow our coverage on the web. Likewise, below we will tell you where you can get a copy of the game para Nintendo Switch the best price:

Amazon

Super Mario Bros Wonder on Amazon – €46.90

This is one of the best options to get a physical copy of the game for Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, if you order it now, it is guaranteed that you will have it when the game officially comes out, so you will be able to play from day one and also have the physical edition at the best current price available. You will save almost €15.

Nintendo eShop

Super Mario Bros Wonder will be released on October 20, 2023. Of course we also have it available from the Nintendo eShop, lThe only thing is that the price is somewhat higher, although the reservation is officially available and digitally for €59.99.

Other stores

Also You can find Super Mario Wonder at:

Media Markt

Carrefour

English court