Where is the secret exit of The Piranha Plant Parade, level 1-2 of Super Mario Bros. Wonder: find the shortcut and its reward.

Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe new 2D Super Mario platform game for Nintendo Switch, is full of new features to surprise Super Mario fans, including secret exits in the levels.

In almost all Mario platform games there are secrets hidden in the levels. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder it is no different: in various levels there are secret exits that take us to other worlds, shortcuts to jump worlds (with some rewards along the way).

The first of these exits is at the level The Piranha Plant Paradethe second level of the world 1. In this Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide We tell you where the exit is and what you will find there.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: where is the secret exit of The Piranha Plant Parade

The secret exit of the level The Piranha Plant Parade (1-2, so to speak) takes place right after the wonder flower wears off, with the plants singing and dancing. You have to look at a strange floating structure with three pipes going down and down on the sides diagonally.

Pass by, and on the next straight line with eighth-note blocks, turn around, take a run and jump until you land on top of said floating platform with the three pipes. It is something that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Get into the red pipe you see and keep going, “skipping” the level, until you reach a secret exit from the level. Before you go through the only green pipe you see, go to the bottom and jump, because there is a hidden block with a green mushroom!

By going through the pipes you can reach another goal and when you leave the level a new path will be unlocked in world 1 that will take you to another world.

There you will meet the good guy Captain Toadwhich will reward you with 50 wonder coins for your find.

This is just the first of several secret exits hidden in the levels of Super Mario Bros. Wonder: you need to be alert and look for suspicious platforms, they are likely to contain a secret exit and a shortcut to another world!

To get the 100% Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you must also find all the coins and seeds in each level. If you want more information, here is our analysis of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new wonder in the Switch catalog.