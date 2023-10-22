An interesting detail about its development! You already have on Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you curious news!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

You can now read our analysis and the complete guide to the game on the website. And now we have known an idea that arose in its creation. To celebrate the recent release, Nintendo Europe sat down with producer Takashi Tezuka, designer Koichi Hayashidia, legendary composer Koji Kondo and director Shiro Mouri to discuss how this release came about.

Mouri: has confirmed that in development came up with the idea of ​​players traveling to another world by collecting an item. This is what he came up with:

As you can see, it seemed like there was an effect that changed the player’s world. In the final title, this never worked like this and the Wonder Flower only alters the interior of the levels.

The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

Via.