Super Mario Bros Wonder is one of those games that leaves an impression on everyone who has already played it. Rated by thousands as the best 2D Mario in history, We can only invite you to discover the ins and outs of the game in our complete guide, and also in telling you what we can do once the main story is finished.

Because yes, in Super Mario Wonder we can continue playing after having passed the main plotand it is normal that many players, at this point, prefer to put the game on a shelf and do something else.

However, the Flower Kingdom is immense and there are many things we can still do to get the most out of it. make the most of this new Nintendo gem which has broken records and has been placed ahead of big releases like Spiderman 2.

We will be able to explore the Special World of Super Mario Bros Wonder, an entrance that is available in many of the game’s maps and that hides great secrets. Go for the famous Super Mario collectibles (Standees). In total there are 144. Get all the badges and complete levels to the maximum. Complete the final test of Super Mario Wonder.

As you can see, still We have many pending matters to complete before letting the Flower Kingdom rest. So we invite you to fully enjoy every bit of this new world that Nintendo has brought us to end the year on Nintendo Switch.