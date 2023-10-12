We have important news about Super Mario Bros. Wonder, since information about the dubbing of the game has just been leaked and everything indicates that it is already known who will be Mario’s new voice.

As you may remember, Nintendo announced that Charles Martinet would stop voicing the plumber and would become a “Mario Ambassador,” so the character would be played by a new person who would be discovered at the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. .

Now, a dataminer managed to extract data from a demo that is currently available to all visitors to some retail stores in the United States and discovered that voice actor Mick Wingert could be the new voice of Mario.

As you could see, the list reveals the actors who will lend their voices to different characters in the Switch game. However, Wingert is one of the few who does not show which one will be his and everything indicates that he will be Mario.

Who is Mick Wingert?

If the name of this voice actor is not familiar to you, let us tell you that Wingert has lent his voice to different characters on television, movies and video games, where he has stood out in some such as Genshin Impact, Mass Effect 2 and Fire Emblem Heroes, so He has already worked with Nintendo.

We just have to wait until next week to confirm if the actor will be the heir to one of the most important roles in the video game industry.

We remind you that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20.

What do you think of the possible choice of the actor as the new voice of Mario? Tell us in the comments.

