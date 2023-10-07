Super Mario Bros Wonder is one of the most anticipated titles for Nintendo Switch. For weeks we have given unique and special coveragefrom 10 unique things you need to know to enjoy the game now, everything we know about it and how it is part of the Super Mario game saga. Before the new title in the franchise hits the market, we want to review with you all the most special power-ups that we can find in Wonder, join us on this new path!

Elephant Power

Probably the new power-up that has made its way as one of the most interesting to enjoy in Wonder. Thanks to the elephant we can transform ourselves into a most curious elephant. We will increase our size, our strength and we will attack the enemies with our trunk. Destroy the scenery and even return ranged attacks. We can also carry water in our trunk to water plants and reach new areas. Without a doubt one of the most incredible and innovative ways that Super Mario Wonder gives us.

We can become a Drill

Transform into a drill? Well it is possible in Wonder. In this way we can defeat all the enemies we want, armed with a drill-shaped head that will get us out of more than one trouble. And that’s not all, since we will have the possibility to move underground, break structures and make our way. One of the features that the community will undoubtedly find most useful both for exploring and for approaching combat in various ways.

In Super Mario Wonder cooperative play will be very important, and this power of the drill will open us a new range of options that you will undoubtedly know how to take advantage of.

The power of Fire

The power of fire has always accompanied Super Mario. With the help of the Fire Flower We can make the characters throw flaming balls from the enemies. This power has always been present in the franchise, but now it will be present in a totally different way. If you want to defeat your opponents quickly, don’t wait to put your hands on the fire and unleash your power, but will you be able to withstand that much heat?

The power of the Bubble

The bubble power version is a most interesting quality. It is a new power that will allow us to throw bubbles left and right, being able to trap enemies, paralyze them and even destroy enemies that at first glance might seem invincible to many other powers. Additionally, with the power of the bubble we will launch attacks through walls and structures. This opens a new door for us to propose strategies and change the course of battles completely.

Wonder Flower

The Wonder Flower is the most incredible power-up that we can see in Super Mario Wonder. It has the ability to change the scenario and therefore the world we can enjoy.. The scenarios will be truly crazy with this Flower, in short a surprise factor that can make our games much more incredible. Ready to get them?

In addition, all these power-ups can be used on different characters, so that the gaming experience be as active and customizable as possible. Before you leave, we recommend checking out our comparison article between Super Mario Wonder and New Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros Wonder for Nintendo Switch on the eShop