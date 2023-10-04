You already have on Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

They relate to the fact that the title is released on the same day as Sonic Superstars. Super Mario Bros. Wonder producer Takashi Tezuka has commented on the game’s release, which will closely coincide with the release of Sonic Superstars, another 2D side-scrolling game. He did it in a meeting with Game Informer.

Both are new titles in this genre and used to compete directly in the past. Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released October 20, while SEGA’s Sonic Superstars will arrive three days earlier. Tezuka considers it an “interesting coincidence” and hopes that both games will be enjoyed by as many players as possible.

These have been his words:

I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We have been creating 2D action games for a long time and of course we want as many players as possible to enjoy those games. We hope that as many people as possible have the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action games, Mario and others

You know, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

