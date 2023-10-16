It is a matter of a few days before all Nintendo Switch users can enjoy Super Mario Bros. Wonder, so more and more details of what it will offer are becoming known. Now, the director and producer of the game talked about the details and all the animations they included.

As you surely know, it will be next Friday when users of the hybrid console can enjoy the most recent installment of Mario, where they will discover a new kingdom and several transformations that will have different abilities for the plumber.

Shiro Mouri and Takashi Tekuza are in charge of the Mario game

It is due to their closeness that its director, Shiro Mouri, and the producer, Takashi Tekuza, wanted to share a few words about everything that can be found in the game and even mentioned the large number of animations that the adventure will have.

As seen in the different trailers, Super Mario Bros. Wonder presents a new visual style that has gone down well with most fans, which is why those responsible for it state that they wanted to pay attention to this aspect and not just the gameplay. as they used to:

“Traditionally, our development costs have gone towards the gameplay experience. Of course, that is absolutely essential. But this time we also wanted to invest those resources in the animations,” said producer Takashi Tezuka.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



Additionally, Mouri and Tezuka shared that one of the reasons for including these details in the game was that they want it to be an eye-catching experience, just like what could be found in Super Mario Bros. The Movie:

“People who come from seeing the Mario movie will be able to appreciate these details and think ‘this is what Mario does, this is how Mario moves.’ One of our goals was for them to experience something similar to that experience,” they told NPR in an interview.

As you could see, this hybrid console game will go a step further than what was seen in previous installments, so Mario will have fresh and interesting movements that will give an extra touch to his journey in a new kingdom.

What will Super Mario Bros. Wonder be about?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D style game reminiscent of the New Super Mario Bros. games and will include characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Toadette and Yoshi in an adventure that will allow you to discover the Flower Kingdom.

It is worth mentioning that the game will present fresh ideas for the saga and will bring with it very special power-ups: from being able to throw bubbles to capture enemies, to turning into a curious elephant. Another possibility of the title is that you can team up with up to 3 friends and play locally, or take advantage of some online features.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will premiere exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20. We invite you to stay updated with all the news about the game at this link.

What do you think of the words of those responsible for the title? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente