Nintendo Europe confirms important sales data for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which has made history in just three days.

With so many great games together, there is hardly time to rest. The clear example is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which has put Baldur’s Gate 3 in check, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Starfield which They promised them very happy for the GOTY 2023 award.

And the new Mario game is wonderful, just as its official title says. It is also one of the last exclusives for Nintendo Switch, which is already looking towards its successor for 2024.

We are running out of qualifiers for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a 2D delivery that knows how to innovate with new mechanics, power-ups, outstanding level design, and some necessary changes for the future of the saga.

Charles Martinet may be gone, but the players are happy with the new dubbingand details like the talking flowers o the secret exits at many of its levels.

It’s been almost a week since the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and we already have a new sales milestone for Nintendo’s plumber franchise.

A ”wonderful” Mario makes history

Nintendo Europe has confirmed a very important fact about Super Mario Bros. Wonder, with a tweet that, for reasons unknown, was eliminated in the first instance.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been in stores for almost a week. However, it only took three days to break a record for the Mario franchise in Europe.

And, according to Nintendo itself, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has become the best-selling Mario game of all time on the European continent. In just 3 days. Amazing.

In the absence of global figures, we also know that the Switch exclusive is the third biggest release in the saga in the UK, second only to Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

To date, the best-selling plumber game is Super Mario Odyssey, released in 2017 for Nintendo Switch. This title has sold more than 25 million copies to date.

Therefore, this implies that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has outsold Odyssey in Europeand could surpass it if it meets the same level in the rest of the regions of the world.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is available from October 20, as great Nintendo Switch exclusive to close out 2023. Do you think we will have a new 3D Mario as a Switch 2 launch game?