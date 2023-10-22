Looks like we have some interesting news. You also have on Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you a list of recommendations!

You can now read our analysis and complete guide to the game on the website, and now we have interesting news. They focus on the insignia.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

This is a top made by ScreenRant where they order the most useful badges, according to their criteria. These badges, you already know, are equippable items found in the game or obtained by completing certain achievements. Each badge alters an aspect of the game and can be replaced or removed at any time.

In multiplayer, the badge affects all characters simultaneously. These are some of the best badges in the gameaccording to ScreenRant:

Voices Badge: This badge is obtained by completing all special levels in the game. It does not give useful benefits, but it disables traditional music and sound effects, replacing them with sound effects made by a human voice, which adds fun and humor to the game.

Vineyard badge: Allows characters to shoot a vine that sticks to walls, allowing them to cross distances, climb walls, and overcome obstacles. Adds a fun mechanic that encourages creative level solving.

Fast race badge: This badge makes the character constantly run at maximum speed without the possibility of stopping. The levels become a non-stop race towards the finish line, creating a frenetic and fast-paced experience.

Invisibility Badge: Turns the character invisible, making it difficult to see you, but also making enemies unable to see you.

Parachute cap badge: Inspired by Super Mario Odyssey, this badge allows for a slow descent wearing a large version of Mario’s cap. Facilitates falls from heights, offering a soft landing.

Pier Foot Badge: Makes characters constantly jump instead of walking or running. This adds a touch of fun to the game and is useful in situations that require precise jumps.

Crouch Jump Badge: Allows you to charge a more powerful jump when crouching, paying homage to classic Mario games and offering a fun mechanic.

Safe jump badge: Allows characters to bounce off lava and other hazards instead of taking damage or dying. Useful in difficult levels and gives a feeling of invincibility.

drill badge: Transforms all power-ups into a drill level, something that is especially useful on levels with a lot of flying enemies or breakable rocks.

Dolphin impulse badge: Makes swimming easier by increasing speed and allowing you to break blocks while swimming.

These badges offer more variety and fun to the gaming experience, giving players new ways to approach levels and overcome challenges. Which do you like best?

The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

Via.