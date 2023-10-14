You can consult everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder on the website. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have important news.

As we have learned, the game could have been leaked online. This information has already been reported on social networks, so it is time to be cautious.

As always, we recommend be very careful with possible spoilers. Although Nintendo will block all leaked content, we must be cautious and avoid having our experience ruined.

As with the rest of the previous releases, At Ruetir.com we will not share any leaks of the game neither before nor after its release. We will also show under the spoiler image any information that may be sensitive for those who prefer to avoid the official content of Super Mario Bros Wonder even after its official release.

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

