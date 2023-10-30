Looks like it’s had a good second week in sales! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you news!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information relates to sales of the title in its second week on sale. This is confirmed:

In its opening weeks, Spider-Man 2 surpassed Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This week the Mario game has claimed the number 1 position in the UK sales chart in its second week. Despite a 55% decrease in sales from the previous week, Mario Bros Wonder saw a smaller drop than usual. Spider-Man fell to second place with a 69% decrease in sales compared to the previous week.

The top is expected to be published tomorrow, so we will be attentive.

We remind you that you already have our analysis and the complete guide to the game on the website. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the subject? We read you in the comments!

Fuente.