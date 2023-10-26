Super Mario Bros Wonder has once again broken a historical record that the Nintendo franchise held for years. And thank you both to the international press and to the Nintendera communitySuper Mario Wonder has managed to become the fastest-selling Super Mario title in Europe.

The official Nintendo Spain account has shared through “X” the long-awaited achievement that has managed to reawaken the love for Super Mario in all Nintendo loving communities around the world. The premiere of Super Mario Wonder has been a success and continues to go towards a peak that seems to have no end.

