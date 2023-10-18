The analyzes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder have already been published and here we compile some of the notes and evaluations released by the international press. How has the Switch exclusive fared?

Of course, here we encourage you to take a good look at our analysis of Super Mario Bros. Wonder so that you can learn in depth the virtues of this new installment of 2D platforms full of imagination. This is how we have valued it:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is not only a breath of fresh air for 2D platforms, it is a master class in how to update a game concept that has triumphed for more than three decades, and do so successfully, without losing its essence. A surprising platformer where the unexpected is the true star.

But we know that you want to have other impressions on hand to contrast. Therefore, right below we leave you a small compilation of notes and evaluations about the game to help you decide whether to get it or not.

For now, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has an average score of 95 on Metacritic with all positive reviews. These are some of the opinions it has generated among several of our professional colleagues:

The notes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

100 – VGC: Inventive and full of heart, with a tight design and eye-catching presentation, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is easily the plumber’s most memorable 2D appearance since the 1990s. 100 – Games Radar: Move over Elephant Mario, the real star of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the Wonder Flowers themselves, continually adding the unexpected to a brilliant 2D platformer. Okay, Elephant Mario is pretty amazing too. 100 – VG247: Within the understood parameters of what 2D Mario can be, this has to be the best entry since Super Mario World, and is the perfect first game to launch a new era of Mario games with its newfound elevation to status of movie star. 95 – Wccftech: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the best platform game of this generation. We haven’t been able to say that about a 2D Mario for a long time, but this game is right up there with the best and most beloved side-scrolling games Nintendo has ever made. 90 – Destructoid: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first game in literal decades to live up to the plumber’s legendary 2D platforming legacy. 90 – ScreenRant: Super Mario Bros. Wonder might be Mario’s most magical adventure, offering an enchanting experience that stands out among the best side-scrolling Mario games. 80 – Dexerto: While Super Mario Bros. Wonder doesn’t revolutionize Nintendo’s beloved series, the charming 2D platformer successfully pays homage to its roots, paving the way forward with unique twists that keep the gameplay fresh…

