If we talk about memorable characters, it is an obligation to mention Mario of Super Mario Bros. Although it was already an icon since the time of the NES y SNES, captivated thousands of players and established himself as one of the most recognizable protagonists in entertainment thanks to the interpretation of Charles Martinet. Therefore, he drew attention when Nintendo announced that the veteran actor would be stepping aside. Why wasn’t his replacement revealed immediately?

In June 2023, fans noticed that the mustachioed plumber’s voice sounded a little strange in the first trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new installment of the franchise. After months of theories and rumors, it was confirmed that Charles Martinet will no longer play the character in this and other titles.

At that time, the company refrained from revealing the identity of the person who will bring the character to life in future projects and urged the community to wait for the launch of the new title to find out the answer.

Shortly before the premiere, the actor Kevin Zachary Afghani, who previously worked on Genshin Impact and Anime Penguin: Red Snow, confirmed through a social media post that he played Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It is unknown if he will participate in future games and if he will also give life to other characters such as Wario y Wave.

Why did Nintendo take so long to reveal Mario’s new actor?

With the previous timeline, we realize that there was a period of almost 5 months of silence until it was finally announced that Kevin Afghani is the person who lent his voice to the iconic Nintendo character in the new title of the saga. . So, it is inevitable to wonder why the revelation came until the premiere of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

In an interview with WIRED, president of Nintendo of America, he spoke about the replacement of Charles Martinet and revealed the reason why they kept the actor’s identity a secret. Specifically, he says they wanted fans to focus on the game instead of the new voice.

Kevin Afghani is the new Mario actor in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

“We want people to enjoy the gaming experience. Yes, they enjoyed the voice behind the playable experience, that’s what matters most to us; not necessarily highlight (Mario’s new actor),” said the executive in the talk.

Fortunately, the community reactions were very positive. Players praised the work of Kevin Afghani, and everything seems to indicate that he will be the new voice of these iconic characters from now on. Only time will tell.

But tell us, did you like the work of the new plumber actor? Would you like to hear it in new video games? Let us read you in the comments.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is now available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You will find more information about him if you click on this link.

