It’s strangely comforting to write about the new ‘Super Mario’ It’s a little bit to write about all the ‘Super Mario’. We assume the lack of originality not as a problem, but as a confirmation that what has made the franchise great since the eighties remains intact (as we told you in our first contact with this new game). It is something that few franchises can boast of, possibly because very few possess the legendary character of Nintendo’s iconic mascot.

Therefore, there is something that goes beyond the inevitable tributes and aesthetic returns (from Bowser to the Goompas, through the classic powers, the brick blocks, the coins, the flowers, the playable characters themselves, in short… all). And also beyond the new features that are nothing more than reformulations of the usual mechanics (the visual and playable chaos of the Wonder Flowers is nothing more than a hypervitaminized and somewhat lysergic version of the classic periods of invulnerability in which “anything goes”) .

That beyond is verifying that Nintendo has respected the subtleties of the classic ‘Super Mario’ present in, of course, teaching you how to play without leaden tutorials. Based on risk-free prizes that encourage experimentation, safe spaces to test superpowers, subtle movement cues with baits and enemies, ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ is, like the best Super Marios, a video game in its purest form. Without narrative whims, without real references, without anything that hinders beyond the game in its most distilled essence.

And that’s how this new ‘Super Mario Wonder’ works: more heir to the latest iterations of the classic template, like ‘New Super Mario Bros.’ than the 2D releases of the NES, Super Nintendo or Game Boy. Especially in aspects such as difficulty, extremely accessible and without serious obstacles that bog down even the most clumsy player. Of course, ‘Super Mario Wonder’ has plenty of surprises to keep challenge lovers and psychocompletionists busy, but it maintains the “enjoyment for everyone” purpose typical of Nintendo’s most successful games.

Why Nintendo needs a 2D Mario

There are compelling reasons why, at this stage of the game, Nintendo launches a Mario game almost by surprise (he announced it in June of this year, so the time until his release is unusually short). The first and most obvious is to give life and reasons for purchasing the Nintendo Switch to players who do not yet have it, in the final period of its life and before the arrival of its successor (still unannounced, but with possible landing in 2024).

But there’s more: Nintendo has forged its identity in 2D games since the eighties, and it has never completely abandoned that identification. Their most popular franchises were forged in that decade, and their latest games, no matter how much the sagas have evolved, are respectful of that legacy. Their characters have hardly changed aesthetically, and the philosophy of their games (exploration, adventure, skill, whatever) is usually very similar. Mario is the only one who escapes these limitations, since he is lavish in games that range from arcade sports simulation to turn-based strategy for all audiences.

It is surprising, given the vital importance of Mario for Nintendo, that it has been eleven years since the last classic Super Mario: a now distant ‘New Super Mario Bros. U’, the fourth installment of this ‘New’ (but 2D) incarnation of the plumber. ‘Wonder’ is a visual and mechanical extension of this latest version, and it exists because Nintendo wants to make it clear that it remains attentive to its classic philosophy: Fun, accessible, uncomplicated games, but also willing to provide hours of challenges if that’s what the player is looking for.

If we see it from the perspective of “more than a decade ago since the last 2D Mario” it is easy to understand why Nintendo proposes this ‘Wonder’ more as a strategic decision than as a launch with its own flight: the company wants to convey the message that She is faithful to her playful values ​​and, although she can be accused of being conservative, everything is tied up and well tied up as far as Mario is concerned. At the end of the day, if we can’t trust the new Mario game, what are we left with?

