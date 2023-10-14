In the last few hours it has been revealed who will be the Mario’s new voice actor in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The voice actor in question is Kevin Afghaniwho will be the new voice of Mario replacing Charles Martinetwho lent his voice to the iconic Nintendo character dal 1994 to 2022.

Afghani he won’t just voice Mario and, just like Martinet, he will also lend his voice to other characters in the franchise including Luigi.

Kevin Afghani announced his involvement in Super Mario Bros. Wonder on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the following post:

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023

On his social media and personal website, Afghani describes himself as a “voice actor and a big nerd”, revealing that he decided to enter this profession because of his “absolute love for animation and video games”.

Nintendo announced in August that Martinet would no longer be the voice of Mario but would continue to work at the company in the role of Mario Ambassador.

Earlier this year, the actor Chris Pratt he voiced Mario in Super Mario Bros. – The Moviecon Charlie Day in the role of his twin brother Luigi. Martinet is part of the film’s voice cast as Mario and Luigi’s father and in the role of an original character called Giuseppe.