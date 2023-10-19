On the website you already have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, a special hashtag has been launched that automatically adds a Mario face at the end of it. Is #SuperMarioBrosWonder and you can see it below:

Besides, the American My Nintendo catalog has added a special in-game keychain for 800 Platinum Points.

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think about the subject? We remind you of the full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

