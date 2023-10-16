There are only a few days left until the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is scheduled for release next October 20. We already know many details of this great Mario adventure, as we have been able to cover throughout these months, but even with the launch just around the corner, there is still much more interesting information to share. Today we bring you some very important words from the director of the title, Shiro Mouri and the producer, Takashi Tekuzawho designed Super Mario Bros. in 1985 with Shigeru Miyamoto.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Its producer highlights the magic and purpose of the animations in the game

We know the aesthetics of this title and it has fascinated us throughout the time that we have been seeing the publications and details by Nintendo. We can affirm without any fear of being wrong, that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a real delight for the eyes, TRUE? Well Shiro Mouri and Takashi Tekuza comment the purpose behind so much detail and care.

“Traditionally, our development costs have gone into the gameplay experience,” says producer Takashi Tezuka. “Of course, that is absolutely essential. But this time we also wanted to invest those resources in the animations.”

It can be seen, since the movement and animations have a particular freshness, and it makes Super Mario Bros. Wonder a very striking experience. It is necessary to highlight among all of them, details such as when Mario crouches down, throws his hat, when he lowers the pipes in his elephant transformation and has to squeeze…All of this gives a lot of detail to amaze the players.

They also added:

“People who come from seeing the Mario movie will be able to appreciate these details and think ‘this is what Mario does, this is how Mario moves.’ One of our maxims was that they experience something similar to that experience.”

It is very encouraging to know that the game has been made to amaze fans of this great saga, with these types of details. What do you think about it? Have you also been struck by all the animations and the care they take? We read you in the comments.

Other texts that may be of interest to you: Super Mario Bros. Wonder: everything you need to know about the most anticipated Switch game. Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Don’t miss this wonderful offer of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch game.

Source: NPR.