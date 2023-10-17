You already have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder on the website. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, Nintendo has published a new article interviewing its creators. The origins and development process of the game have been discussed, focusing on the theme of “transformation”. El equipo incluye a Takashi Tezuka, Shiro Mouri, Koichi Hayashida, Masanobu Sato y Koji Kondo.

These are the keys they have offered in the first two parts of this interview (the other two will be published tomorrow):

The idea for the game began to emerge during the development of Super Mario Maker 2 when the need for a new 2D Mario game that offered something completely different to the series arose. It was decided not to set a fixed timeline for development and instead dedicated time and resources to creating something truly exceptional. The core concept of “Wonder” is based on the idea of ​​offering surprises and amazing transformations in each level. This led to the creation of elements never before seen in Mario games, such as the ability to twist and bend pipes instead of simply stepping into them. The development process involved brainstorming sessions with more than 2,000 proposals, which led to the discovery of the “core” of the game. The inclusion of elements that challenged the norms previously established in the series required effort and creativity. The transformation was not limited to the gameplay, but was also applied to the visual and auditory aspect of the game. The music was designed to be more dynamic and energetic, and an innovative approach to visual and environmental effects was used to create a unique experience. Tezuka proposed a live-action Mario transformation, life-sized and eight-headed tall humming along with background music as it progressed, but was ultimately not included. “When he jumped, he said to himself, “Boing!” …However, the idea was never used,” he claims. The team’s determination to achieve total transformation, even when it seemed “impossible,” ultimately resulted in Super Mario Bros Wonder, a game that seeks to surprise and amaze players every step of the way.

Development process

In Super Mario Bros Wonder, Mario and his friends display richer facial expressions and more animated movements, influenced by the Super Mario movie. However, the film did not influence the content of the game, as during development, the team had no information about the film. The new game objects are not related to the movie and focused on implementing 3D models in a 2D game. They set out to discover how to use 3D models in a more attractive and functional way in the game. A large budget and time was dedicated to developing the characters with a greater level of detail and expressiveness. Powered by the Nintendo Switch, movements and facial expressions became more dynamic, with a significant increase in the number of joints in 3D models. The team tackled the challenge of showing characters’ facial expressions while keeping the direction of movement visible to players. We worked on the visual and auditory aspects of the game to achieve a more complete and exciting experience. The sounds were created to relate to the characters’ movements and expressions, adding depth to the gameplay.

Attention to detail

Attention to detail was devoted, even to enemies such as Goombas who display a wide variety of expressions and behaviors. Online team discussions were encouraged, allowing a greater number of team members to join meetings to share information and participate in discussions. Reworked visual and audio details to ensure changes to 3D models were visible during gameplay. Elephant Mario’s transformation was introduced, based on the need to change the character’s size and add new gameplay abilities, such as spraying water. The idea of ​​an elephant emerged as a solution to these needs and allowed us to explore new possibilities in the game. The team worked on developing the Elephant Mario character and its features, such as sound and gameplay, to make them distinctive and attractive. The ability to carry large objects while being Elephant Mario was considered and became an interesting feature of the game. Significant emphasis was placed on creating sounds, including the iconic “Wowie zowie” and unique sound effects for the elephant transformation. They wanted it to be distinguished thanks to that phrase. The game was developed with meticulous attention to detail, both visually and aurally, which enriched the overall game experience.

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

