It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game's great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, parts 3 and 4 of the interview with its developers have been published. Yesterday we received the first two, and now we have more information.

These are the highlights of these last two parts:

How did the evolution of the franchise influence development?

Koichi Hayashida, game director, and Takashi Tezuka, game producer, discuss how the Mario franchise has evolved and how this evolution influenced the development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Hayashida notes that the game is the first 2D Mario platformer in about 11 years and that many Nintendo Switch players will likely experience it as their first 2D Mario platformer.

The importance of evolution

Tezuka notes that the team approached the project from the beginning with a sense of crisis. He compares 2D Mario platformers to 3D platformers, noting that the former can appear to have less visual variation and be more difficult to complete. However, during the development of the Super Mario Run smartphone app, the team discovered that some players, who were not skilled in Mario platform games, became discouraged because they could not advance. This discovery led to some reflection on how to make players want to advance.

Add more freedom

To address this issue, the team decided to add more freedom to the game. Hayashida mentions that freedom is important for modern games. They want players to be able to progress at their own pace and choose how to complete courses. By doing so, the game adapts to current times, where games offer more freedom and choice.

Inspiration from 3D platform games

Tezuka and Hayashida mention that they took inspiration from Mario’s 3D platform games for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. They looked at how these games are designed so that players reach the end, regardless of how they progress. The idea was that Super Mario Bros. Wonder would also allow players to advance in their own style and enjoy the game in their own way.

Introduction of Wonder Seeds and difficulty change

The team introduced seeds as a key element in the game. Players can obtain the seeds by completing levels. Seeds allow players to unlock specific levels. It is also mentioned that players can purchase seeds at Poplin’s shops using the purple flower coins.

More playable characters and customizable abilities

Shiro Mouri, game director, mentions that in Super Mario Bros. Wonder there are 12 playable characters, and players can choose which ability to add to their character. This gives players the flexibility to customize their gaming experience. Unlike previous games where each character had their own unique characteristics, the team opted to allow players to select their favorite characters and then add abilities through a badge system. This system allowed them to give players the freedom to choose characters and abilities based on their preferences, which enriched the game experience.

More about its development

The badge system

The importance of the badge system, which provides a wide variety of options to customize gameplay, is discussed. It is mentioned that there are over 20 different badges that players can equip. Some of these badges change game mechanics, such as jumping higher after crouching. Others are more beginner-friendly, like a badge that helps players avoid falling into traps. Players can change badges during the game, allowing them to adapt the difficulty in real time. This flexibility means that players can experience the same course in multiple ways.

Collaboration with the sound team

Koji Kondo, legendary Mario music composer, reveals how the sound team became more deeply involved in the development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Traditionally, the sound team joined the development process in the final stages. However, this time, they got involved in the early stages of development, allowing them to create music and sound effects that aligned perfectly with the gameplay.

Musicality in the game

Kondo mentions that he has always wanted Mario’s world to be like a musical. He wanted the music and gameplay to merge more meaningfully. He mentions that they tried different musical elements, such as making enemies move to the music. This was well received by the development team, and they decided to integrate rhythmic elements into the game.

The level transforms with the music

One of the most notable changes is when the player acquires a Wonder Seed. This causes a dramatic transformation in the level, and all elements of the level begin to move in sync with the music. The level design was adjusted to allow for this feature. The collaboration between the sound team and the level design team was essential to achieve this.

The Talking Flowers

The team also introduced Talking Flowers, which offer helpful feedback and hints during gameplay. These flowers provide an element of guidance for players and help them navigate the game world. They also make the game feel less lonely for players, as there is constant interaction with these characters during gameplay.

The interview briefly touches on a previous experiment that attempted to add live commentary to the game. This live commentary would resemble what is found in sports games like football or baseball. However, the idea was abandoned after considering the challenges it would entail.

Inspiration behind Talking Flowers

The idea of ​​Talking Flowers is mentioned in the game. Flowers offer timely feedback and provide a new dimension to the player experience. They also offer the ability to disable their voices if the player prefers.

Collaboration and experimentation

The interview reveals how collaboration and experimentation played an important role in the creation of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It discusses how the team worked together to overcome challenges and how new ideas emerged during the development process. The game represents a significant evolution of the Mario franchise and offers players a unique and adaptable experience.

Details of Super Mario Bros Wonder

The world of Mario and its possibilities

The interview includes a discussion of how Mario’s world offers a safe space to explore new possibilities. Tezuka and Kondo suggest that Mario’s world is vast and full of opportunities for innovation. This open approach to creativity is what has allowed the franchise to remain relevant and exciting for players over the years. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, this mentality has translated into a game that offers a wealth of options and possibilities for players.

A focus on online fun

The team intended to create a Mario game that would be fun to play online. They recognized that online games can be challenging for players due to differences in skill, the risk of frustration, and the potential for some players to behave inappropriately. Therefore, they focused on establishing a “casual connection” that would allow players to enjoy online gaming without worries.

The “casual connection” online

The term “casual connection” refers to an experience where players can enjoy the game as if they were playing alone. There is no need to wait in a waiting room or match up with other players manually. Instead, the connection is established automatically in the background. If another player around the world is playing the same course at the same time, you may encounter them in the game. These other online players are called “live player shadows.” Although they cannot attack you or cause problems, they can interact with you in a friendly manner, giving you items and offering help.

A worry-free experience

This online “casual connection” ensures that players can enjoy the experience without the common concerns associated with online gaming, such as losing repeatedly or dealing with problem players. “Live players” become friendly playmates who can help you and add fun to the experience.

Focus on variety in multiplayer

The team strived to provide a variety of ways to enjoy the game in multiplayer. In addition to online play, up to four players can play together in local co-op. A new feature allows one player to ride on the back of another while controlling Yoshi. Additionally, both Peach and Daisy are playable characters, eliminating the need for players to fight over being the princess.

Ease of play in cooperative mode

In local co-op, lives are shared between players. If a player makes a mistake, the team will not immediately lose a life, as another player can rescue the fallen character. This fosters a sense of teamwork and makes it easier for less experienced players to participate in the game.

The game for all ages

The team hopes Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be a game that families will enjoy together in the living room. The new characters and friendly nature of the game allow players of all ages to join in the fun. Additionally, the focus on casual online play means that players don’t have to worry about intense competition and can enjoy the game at their own pace.

A call to experiment

The team encourages players to experience Super Mario Bros. Wonder and discover all the ways they can play. The multiple characters, badges and courses offer many possibilities to customize the gaming experience. Additionally, online “casual connection” is highlighted as a key feature that makes the game accessible and enjoyable.

Mario’s future

The interview concludes with a positive outlook on the future of Mario games. The importance of creativity and collaboration in the development process is emphasized. Despite the challenges, the team continues to innovate and create exciting gaming experiences. Super Mario Bros. Wonder represents a significant evolution of the Mario franchise, and the team hopes players of all ages will enjoy this new adventure.

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think about the subject? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

