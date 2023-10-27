Super Mario Bros. Wonder has had a wonderful premiere on the Old Continent.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has local and online multiplayer mode

Last Friday, October 20, Super Mario Bros. Wonder was launched on the market, this being a title that critics and audiences have given up because they classify it as one of the best platform games of recent years, with some even stating that It’s the best 2D Mario game since Super Mario Worldwhich are already big words and once again makes clear the enormous quality that the Nintendo Switch catalog has.

To all this we must add that the title has not arrived only in a certain sense, since after it was leaked and after weeks of speculation, we have had confirmation of Mario’s new voice actor, this being a turning point for the saga spanning more than two decades with Charles Martinet lending his voice to the plumber. However, beyond these data, what we now bring to light has more to do with sales, since it has been confirmed that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the fastest-selling title in Europe.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is considered the best 2D Mario since Super Mario World

This has been published by Nintendo itself on its social networks, although without providing a specific sales figure. Be that as it may, this places the title above the entire New saga, which are major words knowing the impact that the Wii and Nintendo DS version had, at the same time that we have been able to know that In Japan it has been a success selling more than 600,000 copies upon its release.

On the other hand, success in Europe has been achieved despite the fact that in the United Kingdom it has not managed to beat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (released the same day), highlighting here that It has been the third best-selling Mario at its launch, being only surpassed by Super Mario Odyssey (which sold 9 million in its first weekend) and Super Mario 3D All Stars. You can take a look at the tweet published by Nintendo Spain below:

Wonderful! Within three days of its release, #SuperMarioBrosWonder It has become the fastest-selling Super Mario title in Europe. Thank you all for making this wonderful event possible. pic.twitter.com/RjePd0riV7 — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) October 26, 2023

For the rest, it only remains to mention that it has been learned that Super Mario Bros. Wonder discarded a function that has been made known, although that has not detracted one bit from its quality. That said, remember that the title It is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

