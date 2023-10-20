Nintendo has published the launch trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, now available worldwide exclusively on Switch.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder presents Ben twelve playable characters who will be able to transform into an elephant, dig into the ground with the auger mushroom, blow powerful bubbles with the bubble flower and take advantage of many new abilities integrated into the new pin equipment system: a special setting that will allow you to customize the gaming experience based on preferences and needs of the levels. The game supports cooperative play, both online and locally, with 2 to 4 players.

To find out more, please read on our review written by Danilo Dellafrana.

