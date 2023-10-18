From the first month of 2023, players were able to enjoy great games that are already shaping up to be GOTY candidates. Fortunately, the good streak continues and this week 2 great titles will debut that promise to be the favorites of many players. Although each entry offers something unique, one earned better marks.

It is worth remembering that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder will hit stores on the same day: October 20. Although both experiences offer a very different style of play, it always attracts attention when 2 exclusive titles debut at the same time.

Of course, this situation fueled the infamous console war on social media and it’s impossible not to wonder which title came out better when it comes to ratings. Although both received almost universal praise, there is a winner. Of course, the difference is minuscule.

Insomniac Games’ open-world video game inspired by Marvel superheroes received very good ratings from the specialized press. It debuted with a score of 91 on Metacritic, but now boasts a rating of 90.

Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is below The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6 it still maintains its place on the list of the best releases of the year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 debuted with firm footing on Metacritic

So what about Super Mario Bros. Wonder? To the surprise of few people, the Nintendo Switch exclusive succeeded big time and is already one of the best games of 2023. At the time of writing these lines, it has a rating of 93 based on 78 reviews. That score is likely to increase or decrease as more media outlets share their verdict.

Critics praised the fun gameplay and colorful art style of Nintendo’s new plumber platformer. The highest rating is 100, while the lowest at the moment is 70.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an excellent game, according to critics

Either way, both fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and those players looking forward to Super Mario Bros. Wonder are in luck. Both titles met expectations, and are likely to receive nominations at the upcoming awards show. Without a doubt, 2023 was a dream year for many gamers.

But tell us, do you plan to play both titles? Which one will you play first? Let us read you in the comments.

