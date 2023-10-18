You now have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder on the website. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, the game has a note of 95/100 on Metacritic with its first 40 published analyses. It seems to have taken the specialized press by storm.

This note may vary slightly with future analysis, so we leave you with its page on Metacritic. We also leave you with our analysis.

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think about the subject? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

Via.

In Ruetir.com

We know the average score of Minecraft Legends on Metacritic