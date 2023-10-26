Super Mario Bros. is one of the most influential and important franchises in the video game industry. This thanks to the mark it left with deliveries that have defined entire genres and marked the direction in which the video game industry is going.

If there is something that can be criticized against Mario, it is that, in recent years, his 2D deliveries have been dull. They still have quality, but in the New Super Mario Bros. series there have been few occasions in which we have seen that seal that turned Mario into a true legend.

A change was necessary and Nintendo finally decided to deliver it with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new installment that seeks to refresh the classic face of the franchise, does it succeed? Let’s talk about that.

A wonderful and surreal adventure

We’re telling you now: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of the best installments of the series in years. This is thanks to the fact that it demonstrates quality and creativity in terms of design and control, but let’s go in parts: what does this delivery stand out for?

First of all, we have fantastic level design. Following its classic 3-step philosophy, Nintendo presents creative ideas that demonstrate its excellence in creating platformers. At its most basic, the game is about getting from point A to point B, but it’s that journey that makes it special. The game constantly challenges you with new concepts that little by little evolve until reaching their culmination in a fun and fantastic challenge.

Now, Super Mario Bros. Wonder also shines because it dares to see beyond the plumber. Yes, it is clear that it takes inspiration from installments like Super Mario Bros. 3 or Super Mario World to return to the roots; However, he also dares to visit places where Yoshi’s Island and Donkey Kong Country went when New Super Mario Bros. was resting on its laurels.

At first, the look of the levels can be considered traditional; However, if you take a collectible known as Wonder Seed everything will change. The levels transform, become extravagant and this is where the developers gave free rein to their creativity to begin to border on surrealism. More than a simple aesthetic change, there are also modifications to the mechanics, the sense of the level and, sometimes, even the pace of the game. With this, the sense of wonder and awe remains alive throughout the experience.

Wonder takes Mario to places he had not visited

Another important element is the badges. These are special objects that give you special abilities, such as being able to use Mario’s cap to float for a few moments, jump higher or even become invisible. It is a novelty that suits them very well, since they can serve as an accessibility function and to customize your playing style. In other words: they can help you make the game easier and adapt better to each level or even make it more difficult with self-imposed challenges.

This all sounds great, but it would mean very little if played poorly. Of course, that’s not the case, as this is a game with well-designed controls that feel fast and responsive. Additionally, the characters’ actions have adequate weight so that everything feels in its place. It’s one of those games that feels so good, that you immediately know that a novice will have no problem enjoying it and that a speedrunner will find a way to exploit its mechanics to the fullest.

The magic of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is present beyond its mechanics and level design. It turns out that Nintendo also put meticulous attention to detail in its visuals to create a game that looks fantastic, both statically and in motion. As you can see, a completely new art direction was chosen, which abandons the dull models and settings of New Super Mario Bros. to go down a path that takes influences from surrealism and hand-drawn art with cartoonish touches. This is how the visual style is unique and feels like the beginning of a new era for the mustache and company.

The renewed visual section is not limited to the art direction which, we repeat, is beautiful. When we say that Nintendo paid a lot of attention to details it is because they did and the animations are proof of this. Each character has new moves for classic actions like exiting a tube, running, or entering a door. What makes it special is that there are plenty of animations to make every action stand out and be full of personality.

For example, when you enter a door like Mario you will see that he opens it, enters, closes it and that’s it; On the other hand, when you transform him into an elephant, you will see that Mario has problems entering because the door is small, so he has to move his waist little by little to squeeze himself and get through. Were these animations necessary? Of course not! But they show that Nintendo spared no expense to ensure that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has charisma from start to finish. This, added to solid performance, makes it a fluid and fresh experience.

Unfortunately the presentation is not perfect and has a small problem: the music. Come on, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has a soundtrack that delivers and the problem is precisely that. We’re talking about Super Mario Bros.! It is one of the most emblematic series in gaming and one of the reasons why it is so great is its music. From Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario Odyssey, talented composers have enchanted us with songs of immense quality that become the heritage of video games.

In the case of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we have some quality themes, but many others go unnoticed. In this way, what should be a soundtrack that we hum in our minds for years becomes music that sounds good, but does little to earn a place in our minds and hearts. It’s still worth keeping your ears open because there are a couple of gems that you should listen to.

An exciting and strange adventure

A fantastic game, but with wasted potential

Since we saw the trailers it was clear that the new power-ups would be one of the main elements of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and they are! In a large number of levels you will have the opportunity to transform into an elephant, throw bubbles or have the power of a powerful drill.

The problem is that, on several occasions, these power-ups feel wasted. Although the drill is exploited to offer new possibilities, the other 2 are a bit left behind. Of course there are moments where they shine, but they fall short in a franchise that has the most iconic power-ups in the franchise.

Is it nice to see Mario, Luigi, Peach and company transformed into an elephant? Of course. We simply believe that they have enormous untapped potential. It could have been one of the most iconic power-ups along with the Tanuki Suit or the Super Mario World cape, but it fell far short.

Something similar can be said about the boss battles, as they feel soulless and somewhat repetitive. On several occasions you will face Bowser Jr., who will use magical abilities to get you into trouble; however, he does very little to offer anything different. In fact, each battle could be a different phase of the same fight. Seeing as how Super Mario Bros. Wonder dared to be creative in so many ways, it’s disappointing that its boss battles feel the same as they did in 1990.

Something that isn’t really a problem, but you should know is that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a short game. It is something we expected, after all, it is a franchise that usually has titles that end after a few hours and its most recent installment was not going to be the exception. So, you should expect a game that you will finish in a few hours that will go away like water.

Now, we think this isn’t a bad thing, especially when each level has secret collectibles and finding them all could double your play time. Furthermore, we believe that it is better for a game to last as long as it has to last. We simply mention it because you always want more from such a good game and there will be those who prefer to look for a longer experience.

The new power-ups could have been put to better use

An instant classic

In the end, there’s little more to say: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a fantastic game. If there is a reason why Mario and Nintendo are synonymous with video games, it is because the series is full of titles full of imagination that are capable of putting a smile on even the most bitter face.

Even the biggest fans of the New Super Mario Bros. series can accept that it is far from having the magic of the NES or Super Nintendo entries. Added to that is that Nintendo handed the reins to fans with Super Mario Maker and its sequel, extremely ambitious tools, but which lacked the same charm.

So, we had gone more than a decade without a classic-style Mario Bros. that truly made us feel magic, that reminded us why the plumber is the king of platforms. Luckily, the wait for these sensations is over and Super Mario Wonder arrives as one of the best games of the year and as one of the most magical installments of the entire franchise.

Super Mario Wonder is an instant classic

