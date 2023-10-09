We played some of the first levels of Super Mario Bros. Wonder to give you our impressions of the latest big Nintendo Switch title in 2023.

Mario live one eternal youth in video games, since over the years it has risen as one of the great bastions of the industry thanks to Nintendo. With its pluses and minuses, The plumber has been life insurance over the generations, giving away very varied adventures and proposals for all types of audiences. With the closure of Nintendo Switchthe Japanese brand did not want to leave fans without the option of receiving a new installment focused on the most classic Mario terrain: the two dimensionssomething that will hit the market on October 20 con Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

After going to the Nintendo offices to try out some of the first levels, now it’s time to delve a little deeper into the title with final impressions of Super Mario Bros. Wonder prior to analysis. Some sensations that are tremendously positive and that can turn the Nintendo Switch title into one of the most fun 2D Mario as a reward for innovation, risk and the ability to surprise you that shows at all times and at each of the levels that I have been able to experience so far.

Dream levels for any Mario player

Super Mario Bros. Wonder once again bets on the classic mechanics of any 2D Mario, but adding a dose of spice most interesting. With one of the largest cast of characters to choose from, the proposal aims to be one of the most fun and innovative games of the plumber I have faced. From the first bars it is already sensed that there is a lot of care in what has been built for this installment, with elements reminiscent of classic titles, but with that aroma of that a new dimension It is making way for this aspect. And boy does it do it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder level construction is absolute madness. Although I am not allowed to talk in depth about all of this, Just with the first handful of levels you can see that each mini adventure will be unique, with its own characteristics, changes in the environment and effects that are impressive. All this supported by a good balance between the design of the levels themselves, the enemies that appear in it and all the elements with which you can interact to learn alternative or secret routesone of the most interesting aspects of any 2D Mario.

However, the differentiating element goes to the wonder flower, capable of completely transforming the experience of each level. It’s probably an aspect that I can explore in more depth in the analysis of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but it is an element that fits like a glove to the title and what that brings to it special dye at each level to indulge in truly crazy things and reproduce things that are barely imaginable in a game starring Mario. In a proposal where each level is a world in itself, Nintendo has known how to hit the exact key to make each one of them special and bet on replayability to find new secrets, either alone or as a team, with cooperative for up to 4 players.

Say goodbye to time for greater freedom of action and exploration

One of the great novelties of Super Mario Bros. Wonder compared to other installments is the absence of time to go through the levels. A measure that has been received unevenly by some sectors of the franchise’s followers. However, I have to say that it is a complete success due to the construction of each of the levels, which invite you to stop and explore all possible optionsto try all the power-ups and badges to discover new options and routes and, in this way, enjoy each experience much more.

Nails insignia which, by the way, are an ideal complement to replay each of the levels, since Only one can be activated per attempt and can open new paths. Its effects are very varied and interesting, but it is something that I will discuss in greater detail in a few days, since I have not been able to fully test all its options. Of course, what is clear is that its introduction is the icing on a cake built from the ground up with the love necessary to make a game of these characteristics. Options for everyone and with a usefulness at a playable level, with few decorations.

In this sense, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is capable of tearing its clothes and showing that it has arrived to offer a new way to play Mario in 2D. The absence of time is just a symptom of something much bigger, because each level of the title hides secrets beyond the wonder seeds, the core items, such as the new purple coins, intended to unlock various options in the store. Furthermore, to complete the formula, Nintendo wanted to include some challenge levels called hobbieswhich break a little the usual structure of the most classic levels to provide new sensations and create a most attractive set.

Horn, horn and I destroy because it’s my turn

The other great and undeniable novelty is the transformation of the characters into elephants, which provides a somewhat rougher movement, but much more power. This is effective in some of the levels I have been able to play so far, since Mario’s elephant form can destroy certain blocks with his trunk or with his jump slam, so there are certain elements that can only be achieved with this new transformation, one of the most innovative elements of the title. Furthermore, through its trunk it can also collect water and water some plants on the mapsomething that can generate most interesting effects to discover new secrets.

All these introductions make each of the levels that I have been able to play so far in Super Mario Bros. Wonder a waste of imagination, producing very different and positive sensations with each of them. One of the great virtues of this new delivery is that you barely have the feeling of playing the same thing all the time, because there is always an element that surprises you, a level construction that shocks or a wonder flower effect that leaves you lost in thought. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is crazy in every way, since it barely leaves you breathing room, something really surprising for a title that doesn’t rely on the vertigo of fighting against time, but that always has something to offer.

And it does not only include new transformations and power-ups, but the construction of the levels itself has elements that can be moved and small puzzles to solve to achieve a specific effect. This is where the importance lies of not being overwhelmed and stopping as necessary to explore any element of the environment with several of the available options. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is clear that the objective is that the user has fun with what they are playing and entertainment is more than enough.

The concept is everything to define your design

He artistic design from Super Mario Bros. Wonder is another of those things capable of leaving you speechless and discovering unparalleled beauty in a Mario game to date. The concept of him in the Kingdom of Flowers changes everything, since he is a very colorful and visual gamecapable of offering bizarre and psychedelic effects that provide a lot of freshness and a really beautiful color palette to each of the levels that I have been able to play to make these prints.

Nintendo has worked hard to ensure that everything fun and party that is intended to contribute when playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder also moves into the visual field and achieves it with flying colors. Every environment is intoxicated with that sensation, adding details that add up and do not saturateexcept for the talking flowers, which can be somewhat tiring; However, they can be deactivated at any time and on occasions They give the most useful clues to discover certain secrets. The character animations are also absolutely crazy, so we are probably talking about the Mario title with the most care in this sense, something that is also carried over to the enemies and any element of the environment.

The soundtrack also aims to be one of those that makes time, since it is one more essential element of each level. The Super Mario Bros. Wonder themes that I have heard so far have the ability to remind some of the classic levels of the Mario franchise, while others are totally new and They bring more magic if possible to each of the experiences.

Mario points towards the sky again

There are many secrets left to discover in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but The impressions left by these first bars are tremendously positive.. Mario aims to blow our minds next October 20 with a proposal that has immense virtues through a colossal level construction, exquisite character control, additions that add to an already superb formula and mysteries and secrets that invite you to explore each of the levels down to the millimeter to know what every corner of its construction hides. The new dimension of 2D Mario is about to land and everything indicates that he will do so on solid ground, where one of those parties awaits him that no one wants to miss. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is magic, innovation and funsomething that can only be celebrated.

