One of the most anticipated releases for this month is, without a doubt, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a title that promises an interesting adventure of the plumber on Switch. Due to its proximity, Nintendo invited the game to be tested in some Best Buys in the United States and fans are demanding that it release that demo in the eShop.

As you surely know, it will be next October 20 when all users of the hybrid console can enjoy the new Mario installment, where they will discover a new kingdom and several transformations that will have different abilities.

Its premiere is very close and Nintendo invited those interested to try a demo in some retail stores in the United States. However, this invitation went down badly in the community and they are already demanding that the company release the test in the eShop.

Nintendo’s post sparked several negative responses

As you could see, users took this initiative from Nintendo the wrong way and wondered why they didn’t share a demo in the eShop, instead of making them go to a specific place.

Among the comments that can be found are some like: “Why not let all the fans try it first?”; “I don’t live in the United States to try it, put it on the eShop”; “Can’t you put the demo on the eShop like a normal company?”; “If only there was a way to distribute the demo digitally and not have to leave my home to try it”; and “I’m not going to go to a Best Buy just to try a demo,” among many others.

As you could see, players have taken this Nintendo practice in a very bad way and do not understand the reason why a demo is not shared in the eShop so that all interested parties can try Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

What will Super Mario Bros. Wonder be about?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D style game reminiscent of the New Super Mario Bros. games and will include characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Toadette and Yoshi in an adventure that will allow you to discover the Flower Kingdom.

It is worth mentioning that the game will present fresh ideas for the saga and will bring with it very special power-ups: from being able to throw bubbles to capture enemies, to turning into a curious elephant. Another possibility of the title is that you can team up with up to 3 friends and play locally, or take advantage of some online features.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20. We invite you to stay updated with all the news about the game at this link.

What do you think of this invitation from Nintendo to try the game? Tell us in the comments.

