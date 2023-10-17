You now have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder on the website. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, in a recent interview with Nintendo developers, it has been confirmed why Mario suffers damage when colliding with Goombas in the original Super Mario Bros. game. According to Masanobu Sato, artistic director of Wonder, Miyamoto’s response in that moment was that the Goombas bite Mario on impact. Due to hardware limitations of the time, this was not shown on the graphics.

However, in the upcoming platform game, the developers have been able to add an animation that will represent this Goombas bite attack:

Sato: We talked before about the evolution of hardware. I heard someone once ask Miyamoto why Mario takes damage when he crashes into a Goomba from the side in the original Super Mario Bros. game. He apparently replied, “It’s because the Goombas bite him.” die: Even if that was what was happening, due to hardware limitations at the time, the graphics were not capable of displaying as much detail. Sato: That’s how it is. But now we can show those expressions. Hayashida: Goombas have a scathing expression the moment they deal damage. Sato: Yes, and when they bite you, they will do it with a smile on their face! (laughs)

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated.

